CATHY RENEE CRABTREE, 59, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born September 1, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Donald H. Young and Norma Jean Christian Young. She is survived by one daughter, Carla Crabtree (Martel Brown); three sons, James Childers, Steven Crabtree (Kimmy) and Jimmy; four sisters, Brenda McKenzie, Trella Harmon, Crystal St. Clair and Jeannie Merill; one brother, Greg Young; and five grandchildren, Tyrell Earle, Davontae Earle, Eli Crabtree, Jaxon Crabtree and Harper Waugh. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor James Jobe officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

