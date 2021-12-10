CECIL EUGENE “GENE” ADKINS, 58, of Huntington, passed away December 6, 2021, at home. He was born June 5, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil Ray Adkins and Edith Margie “Cricket” Adkins. Although he was born with special disabilities, we rest assure he is now able to do all the things he wasn’t able to do here on Earth. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Danny Coyle. He is survived by one sister, Brenda Coyle of Huntington; and very special nieces, nephews and cousins. He loved to watch sports, especially football, gospel music, Christmas, Santa Claus and opening gifts. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Eugene Byrd. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
