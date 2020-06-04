Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHAD LEE MAYS, 41, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born November 1, 1978. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Mays Cemetery, Branchland. He was preceded in death by his father, Teddy Lee Mays, paternal grandfather, Donald Mays, maternal grandparents, Bill and Rebecca Ash, and the mother of three of his children, Katie Bowen. He is survived by his grandmother, Pearl Mays of Branchland; his mother, Cynthia Mays of Branchland; two sisters, Tracy and Aaron “Little Aaron” Given of East Lynn and Nicole Mays and Jeff Porter of Salt Rock; two sons, Chance Lee Mays of South Point, Ohio, and Christopher Mays of Branchland; two daughters, Kayleigh and Kacie Mays of Branchland; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

