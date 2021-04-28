CHARLES BURTON PARVIS, 97, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born July 2, 1923, in Felton, Delaware, a son of the late Carroll and Effa Townsend Parvis. He was a retired sales manager of a service wholesale food supplier and was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a member of Elmwood Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxwell Myrtle Parvis; one sister, Elizabeth Johnson; and three brothers, Townsend Parvis, Josiah Parvis and Thomas Parvis. He is survived by one daughter, Betty (Barry) Gibson of Salt Rock, W.Va.; one son, Charles F. (Mary) Parvis of Chincoteague Island, Va.; five grandchildren, Caitlin Burgess Boling, Kayla Gibson Pack, Sarah Parvis, Jonathan F. Parvis and Anne Ingham; and five great-grandchildren, Raylan Boling, Kynlee Pack, Anna Pack, June Parvis and Jossie. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

