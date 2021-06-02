CHARLES “CHICK” CABELL went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, with all of his loved ones near him. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. E.S. Harper. Burial will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Charles was the son of the late Charlie Cabell and Stella Whitt Cabell. Chick was married to his forever love, Dallastine Cabell, for 61 years. Together they have three children, Lanley Cabell and wife Lisa Cabell, Dineena Trout and husband Tim Trout, and Keeva Booth and husband Leonard Booth; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Cabell; two sisters-in-law, Arva Manns and Althaliene Alberts; six grandchildren, Shannon Cabell and wife Nicky, Justin Cabell and wife Jennifer, Shawn Walls and wife Beth, Brandon Walls and wife Sunny, Keisha Lane and husband Adam, and Christa Booth; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. We would like a special recognition to Keisha Layne for always being there for Mawmaw and Pawpaw and being such a loving and important piece of their lives. Charles was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister, Ethel Mays, Elbert Cabell, Arley Cabell, Bill Cabell, Wetzel Cabell and Denver Cabell, and one great-grandchild, Sadarah. Chick served in the Navy, then went to work at Terrell Tool and Dye, which changed to Transfab for 41 years, where he was a truck driver and machine operator. Chick was an amazing man with such a love for his family, and he will truly be missed until we meet him in Heaven someday. “I’m Doing Pretty Good, Pretty Anyway.” Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
