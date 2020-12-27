CHARLES DANNY PEYTON, 68, of Milton, passed away December 23, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital. He was born October 17, 1952, in Cabell County, a son of the late Charles Junior and Vivian Mae Smith Peyton. He was also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Karter Renee Cotton. He is survived by four children, Douglas Wayne Peyton, Tusha (Chris) Linville, Tyler (Kayla) Peyton and Kacey (T.J.) Peyton; one brother, Doug (Donna) Peyton; grandchildren, Hayleigh Sheppard, Austyn Linville, Brittany McDonald, Brandon Linville, Andrew Linville, Landyn Peyton, Kaylee Peyton, Kyler Peyton, Karma Peyton, Lincoln Peyton and Lyric Shepherd; and four great-grandchildren, Kemayha, Zayden, Emily and Brady. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Roger Smathers. Burial will be in Templeton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.