CHARLES DAVID CHAPMAN, 90, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born November 28, 1930, in Putnam County, a son of the late Everett and Clara Chapman. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Fay Chapman; his siblings, Wesley, Clifford, Carl, Junior, Orville, Thurman, Ray, Margie and Mabel Chapman. He retired from BASF. He is survived by one daughter, Joyce Higginbotham; two sons, David Keith Chapman (Judy) and Norris Wayne Chapman; one sister, Nancy Adkins (Johnny); one brother, Clifford Chapman (Gusty); six grandchildren, Stephanie, Adam, Tonya, Tara, Heather and April; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

