CHARLES DAVID MCCOMAS, 86, of Huntington, formerly of Salt Rock, passed away May 2, 2022. He was born April 26, 1936, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Carl and Bessie Beckett McComas. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Jerry McComas, and sisters, Doris Craft and Juanita Franklin. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

