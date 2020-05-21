CHARLES DAVID PERRY took the checkered flag on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after running a wonderful race and is now in Heaven celebrating. He was born on May 19, 1940, in Barboursville, WV, to the late Virgil Guy and Lena Perry. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Perry, a brother, Paul Perry (Swan), stepdaughters, Debra Fuller (Joe) and Sara Beth Ratliff (David), and grandsons, Nathaniel, John and Christian Ratliff. Also, he leaves behind a son, Jeff Blofeld (Tammy), and granddaughter, Ashley, and special nephews and nieces, Steve, Lisa, Rick and Linda. He was a longtime member of Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church. Charlie was a gentle, humble person and a hard worker. His first job was working for Sharp’s Garage at age 13. He had a passion for cars and racing, and he learned to drive at age 10. As a young teenager, he was known to have taken a few “joyrides” out Martha Road. As a young man, he began a race car driving career that lasted over 40 years. He raced his blue 21 car most every weekend during the summer months at tracks throughout WV, Ohio and Kentucky. He won many times and was inducted in the WV Motorsports Hall of Fame. After managing a garage and service station on Martha Road for 5 years, he was asked to join the Cabell County BOE where he worked from 1973 until his retirement in 2006. He served as a Foreman for the Transportation Department. Charlie also enjoyed the outdoors and was a co-owner of a cabin in Pendleton County with friends. He had wonderful times there with his buddies during deer season and with his family in the summers. Following retirement, Charlie and Libby enjoyed traveling to the mountains and the beach with family, as well as several cruises including Alaska and Hawaii. More recently he could be seen with his black German Shepherd and faithful friend, Bella, riding around Barboursville in his red Ford truck. Charlie was loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Rutherford, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Due to recent health concerns, social distancing is appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
