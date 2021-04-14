CHARLES J. ABSHIRE, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away April 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born February 14, 1934, in Omar, W.Va., a son of the late James Blaine Abshire and Annie Sheets Abshire. He was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Delores Ann Baylous Abshire; three daughters, Sharon Miller, Debbie Miller, Lorie Abshire; three sons, Michael Ray Abshire, Clifford Carl Abshire and Randy Abshire; two stepsons, Randy and Barry Baylous; and several grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church by Pastor Chris Fulks and Pastor James Jobe. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

