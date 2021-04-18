CHARLES JUNIOR BRYAN, 68, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Brian May. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born January 21, 1953, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Bryan and Doris McCloud Bryan-Merritt. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Scott, Eddie and Mary. He is survived by one daughter, Jillian White (Jamie) of Barboursville; three sisters, Katie, Sarah and Sue; two brothers, Silas and George; and one grandchild, Cassidy. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

