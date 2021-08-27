CHARLES JUNIOR WETHERHOLT, 89, of Milton, W.Va., passed Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. He was born April 20, 1932. He was son of the late Charles A. Wetherholt and Gladys Gothard Wetherholt. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Wanita D. Keenan Wetherholt, two sons, Rickey and Danny Weatherholt, a sister, Phyllis Fitzwater, and two brothers, Terry and Donald Wetherholt. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Ann Beckett Hatfield Wetherholt; a daughter, Debbie (Eddie) Dillon of Milton, W.Va.; son, Jerry (Glenna) Weatherholt of Milton, W.Va.; and a stepson, Jim (Keely) Hatfield of Ironton, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Joann Wetherholt of Huntington, W.Va.; and a nephew, Bruce Wetherholt of Barboursville, W.Va. He loved his 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

