CHARLES MICHAEL KEENAN, 66, of Ona, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born May 12, 1954, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles and Edna Ellis Keenan. He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Shaffer Keenan; two daughters, Jeanna Adkins (Todd) and Amy Keenan; stepson, Michael Perry; stepdaughter, Amber Slater (Bernard); brother, Patrick Keenan (Nancy); five grandchildren, James, Hannah, Dakota, Morrgan and Bella; five step-grandchildren, Mady, Journey, Issac, Preston and Carolyn. Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Garrett officiating. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

