CHARLES OAKLEY MAYES, 77, of Huntington, passed away December 17, 2021. He was born September 27, 1944, in Montgomery, W.Va., a son of the late Gladys Mayes. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mike Owens, Betty Jo Chafin and Bobby Kirk. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Talley Mayes; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Mayes Jr. of Huntington, Ricky (Karen) Mayes of Glenwood, W.Va., Craig (Kelli) Mayes of Lavalette, John (Tara) Kiripolsky of Huntington, Tommy (Shannon) Mayes of Lesage, Scott (Heather) Mayes of Pedro, Ohio; stepdaughters, Brenda Robinson and Sarah Hoffman, both of Springville, N.Y.; brother, Ronnie Kirk of South Carolina; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you