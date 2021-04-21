CHARLES ROBERT YEAGER “CHUCK,” born Sept. 21, 1954, passed away April 19, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnis and Gladys Yeager, and a son, Jonathan Yeager. He leaves behind a granddaughter, Rileigh Yeager; brother, Jack (Barbara) Yeager; a sister, Karen (Paul) Turman; two special aunts, Joan Gross and Jean Mays; four nieces, two nephews, eight great-nieces, five great-nephews and five great-great-nieces. The family thanks Alexis Mylar for her faithful companionship for the last 30 years and the love and special care she gave to him. We would also like to thank Shawn and Angie Mylar for their friendship. Chuck was a Kentucky Colonel and Vice President of North Eastern Kentucky Fish and Game Association. Chuck will be missed by family and friends. The family requests that if you would like to do something in memory of Chuck, you can make a donation to Hospice, visit a friend who is sick or shut in, or do a deed of kindness for someone. A private burial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

