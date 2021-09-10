CHARLES W. CHAPMAN, 83, of Barboursville, passed away September 8, 2021, at home. He was born June 6, 1938, in Milton, a son of the late Oscar and Thelma Smith Chapman. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Chapman, Violet Courts, Norma Stratton, Richard Chapman and David Chapman. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Bowyer Chapman; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Lynn (Alan) Porter; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles Richard (Alma) Chapman; sisters, Pauline Bledsoe, Ora Gail Cain, Donna Ann Weekly and Linda Sue Stewart; two brothers, Johnny Chapman and Don Chapman; step-granddaughter, Melissa Porter; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Bob Ray. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 3538 Cyrus Creek Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

