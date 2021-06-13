CHARLES WESLEY “PePa” RAY, 98, of Barboursville, went into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born January 31, 1923, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Baxter and Zena McCallister Ray. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Millie “MeMa” Ray; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford and Gladys Ray and Clennon and Freddie Ray. He was a man of God and longtime member and Deacon of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, and he loved his church family very much. He served in the United States Army during WWII, receiving a Purple Heart and several other accommodations. He was such a force in our family and very tender and a joy to be around. He is survived by his children, Steven (Sharon) Ray and Sherry (Roger) McCallister; sister, Irene (Rex) Evans; and brother, Leo (Gladys) Ray. Charles was a grandchildren’s grandfather to four grandchildren, Bobby Ray, Dennis (Tina) Ray, Melanie Napier, Wesley (Whitney) McCallister; 11 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, Sarah (Anthony) Huffman and their daughter Charlotte, Matt Napier and his daughter Norah, Morgan Napier, Emilee Ray, Mila McCallister, Max McCallister, Mason McCallister, Elaina (Eric) Waugh and her sons Drew, Xander and Cole, Tia (Matt) Knight and their son Ryder, Kenna (River) McDonald and their children Beau and Kennedy; god-grandchild, Heather (Tyler) Taylor and their son Liam and Heather’s mother Debbie McCallister; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jacob Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Time Saver Auto Title & Notary permanently closes all locations
- Former Ironton, Herd football great Cyrus dead
- Ona man to appear in episode of ‘Forged in Fire’ on History Channel
- Cabell Commission approves litigation resolutions involving Robert Newlon Airport
- West Virginia nurse found not guilty in shooting case
- Mary Donnan, wife of former Herd football coach, dies
- McCallister brothers face new indictment in shooting of man
- Former Cabell Midland star Jeffrey to pitch in Draft League
- Mingo County reports fatal vaccine breakthrough case
- Police roundup: Man drowns in Ohio River
Collections
- Photos: The Addams Family the Musical at Ritter Park
- Photos: Tri State Street Rods annual car show
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Huntington Comic and Toy Convention
- Photos: Greenhouse High Tunnel Open House at HEMS
- Photos: 14th Street West Arts Fest
- Photos: 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Elementary Extravaganza prom
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball