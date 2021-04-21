CHARLES WILLIAM GERWIG, 72, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Masonic graveside rites will be conducted by the Minerva Lodge No. 13 AF&AM, Barboursville. He was born March 22, 1949, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Ocie William Gerwig Jr. and Jean Martin Gerwig. He was a member of the Minerva Lodge No. 13 AF&AM, Barboursville. He is survived by his wife, Mary Conner Gerwig; one daughter and son-in-law, Sara Marie and Darrell Triplett of Huntington; one sister, Mary Scaggs of Wheelersburg, Ohio; one brother, Robert Gerwig of Venus, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, David and Elizabeth Triplett. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

