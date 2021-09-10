CHARLOTTE GAY THOMPSON, 71, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born July 18, 1950, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Okey and Veda Fond Godfrey Hatfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce Thompson. She is survived by five children, Matthew Thompson, Michael Thompson, Boyce Thompson, Teresa Hall and Lisa McKinny; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Frankie and Debbie Hatfield, Alan and Darlia Hatfield, Mike and Bev Hatfield, and Gary and Celia Hatfield; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Charlotte loved making hand-made quilts for others, especially baby quilts. She was a longtime member of Madison United Baptist Church. For the last several years, she dedicated her time to care for her grandchildren, Kailey, Maddy and Bella, who brought her so much joy. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Jackie Walker officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  The family would like to give a special thanks to Adam Jones for his help and support to Charlotte and Matthew. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you