CHARLOTTE JEAN PATTERSON “NANNY,” 84, of Milton, W.Va., “closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in Heaven” on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born June 12, 1936, daughter of the late Rev. Leno Morrison and Carlisle Clatterbuck Morrison. Charlotte was a proud 1954 graduate of Milton High School. Through the years she was employed as an office worker/manager at various businesses, server at local restaurants, as well as a newspaper carrier in the Milton area for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by younger brothers, Clarvil Morrison and Leonard Morrison. She is survived by one son, Rodney Patterson (Ladonna); granddaughter, Christina Salyers (Shawn), who provided care and comfort in their home the past months; nephew, Lee Morrison (Jill Manja) and her son Jason; and a host of others who lovingly referred to her as “Nanny.” Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. There will be no funeral. Burial will be in Balls Gap Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.