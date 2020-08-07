Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHERYL LEA JOHNSTON, 64, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home. She was born April 11, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Lewis Richmond of Texas and the late Mary Jane McBride. She was a employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center. In addition to father, she is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Paul Johnston; one daughter, Sara Bartoe and her wife Amanda of Woodstock, Ga.; one son, William Paul Johnston of Milton; three brothers, Terry Richmond of Florida, Eric Richmond of Texas and Lewis Richmond of Georgia; and two grandchildren, Alyssa Johnston and Jaida Johnston. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Doug Pendleton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Bulldog Rescue which donations can be made at https://queencitybulldogrescue.com/donate/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.