CHESTER BRENT MORRISON, 70, of Beaumont, TX, formerly of Huntington, passed away May 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Caldwell. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. He was born November 9, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Clinton and Marylene Brumfield Morrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Chapman Morrison; and his brother, Russell Morrison; and a stepson, Kevin King. He is survived by his children, Jason Morrison (Brandi) of Vidor, TX, Craig King (Carla) of Nederland, TX, Rodney King (Kara) of Salt Rock, WV; brother, Eugene Morrison of Barboursville; eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday after noon at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

