CHLOE ELLA COX ALUISE, 96, died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Wyngate Senior Living in Barboursville, W.Va. She was born August 24, 1923, in Cabell County to the late John E. Cox and Tina Drown Cox and was the last of their 10 children to pass away. Growing up during the Depression in the “hollers” of Cabell County, Mrs. Aluise found happiness in the simple things and developed her unique spirit that drew everybody to her then, just as it did until her final days. She also endured hardships that instilled grit, toughness and perseverance, qualities to carry her through difficult times in her life, especially the past five months. Following graduation from Huntington East High School in 1943, Mrs. Aluise worked in Baltimore, Md., first at the Glenn L. Martin Airplane Factory and then at Bendix Radio. Like many young women of the day, her contribution to the industrial labor force was instrumental in the country’s World War II efforts. Upon her return to Huntington, Mrs. Aluise applied to be a flight attendant but, at 4-foot-11, was turned down because of her height. It was a fortuitous rejection. Instead, she took a job as a waitress at the Frederick Hotel in downtown Huntington. And it was there she began a 57-year romance with a handsome Italian bachelor, who would eventually become her husband. Together, they worked tirelessly and sacrificed much to provide the perfect home for five children, all of whom they put through college. Once the kids were gone, their focus returned to each other. Still, they found time to fawn over their grandchildren and even took a trip to Italy. Eventually, it became time for the wife to take care of the husband, and Mrs. Aluise embraced an exhausting task with tenderness, patience and unwavering love. Along the way, she enthusiastically carved out space to faithfully attend Mass at Our Lady of Fatima, cook marvelous meals for her family, garden, volunteer and foster friendships with neighbors through daily walks and visits. She spent the final nine years of her life in assisted living, where she spread joy abundantly. She was universally loved for “just being Chloe” ... sweet, funny, kind, a great listener and the life of the party with her singing and dancing talents. Wyngate became her second home and its staff her extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruno Aloysius Aluise; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jim Higgins; four brothers, St. Elmo Cox, Bernard Cox, William Reid Cox and Everett Cox; and five sisters, Ada Linkfield, Ann Ebersole, Mary Larson, Edna Orrison and Jane Grimm. Survivors include four children, David Aluise (Amy), of Cincinnati, Ohio; Kathy Robertson (Jay), of Carmel, Ind.; Tina Walter (Bob), of Cincinnati, Ohio; Tom Aluise (Jackie), of Charleston, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews, including her special niece and friend, Wilma Cox Smith, of Barboursville. Mrs. Aluise also has 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with another to arrive shortly. The family will have a private graveside ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Mrs. Aluise’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or a West Virginia charity of your choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
