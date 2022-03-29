CHRISTIE LYNN GILLENWATER, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born July 18, 1964, in St. Cloud, Florida, a daughter of Virginia L. Henderson Conley of Ashland, Ky., and the late Donald Elmer McKinney. She is survived by her husband, Billy Lee Gillenwater; one son, David Andrew Fannin of Ashland, Ky.; a grandson, Phoenix Fannin; one sister, Deborah McKinney of Ashland, Ky.; two brothers, Bobby Conley of Ashland, Ky., and Tracy McKinney of Ironton, Ohio; one niece, Lindsay Bryant and her husband Jacob Bryant; two great-nephews, Blake Brown and Jeptha Bryant; one stepdaughter, Penny Lunsford; one stepson, Billy Ray Gillenwater; and seven step-grandchildren, Shaylee, Tia, Isaac and Rayla Lunsford, Emma, Brenden and Easton Gillenwater. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastors James Jobe and Jacob Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you