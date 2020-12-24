CHRISTINE MARIE FONDA, 63, of Milton, passed away December 21, 2020, at home. She was born December 21, 1957, in Elgin, Illinois, a daughter of the late Frank Fonda and Grace Desantis Dwyer. She was an employee of US Army Corps of Engineers for 45 years and a member of River Cities Church. She never met a stranger, striking up a conversation with anybody, anytime, with a big smile. Even the Governor of West Virginia (John D. Rockefeller IV) was not a stranger as she met him, too. She rubbed elbows with Generals of the Corps of Engineers as well. She loved watching and going to Marshall University sporting events, bowling and playing marbles with her family. She saw the world through a child’s eye, accepting you as you are. The world was a much better place with her in it. She is survived by her stepmother, Wilma Fonda of Huntington; two sisters and brother-in-law, Theresa and Gary Chapman of Kenova and Lisa Dwyer of Algonquin, Illinois; two brothers and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Brenda Fonda of Charlotte and David Fonda of Winchester, Ky.; two nephews, Jack Fonda of Austin, TX, and Eric Vahovick of Ceredo; one great-niece, Scarlett Vahovick; and one great-nephew, Zeke Workman. Services were private. Burial was in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

