CHRISTOPHER COOPER, 54, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born April 23, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va. Chris was a special and treasured member of his family. He had a genius for music, especially his masterful ability to finger pick complex songs on his guitar playing only by ear. He was a son of the late Paul James Cooper and Nellie Tipane Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Dean Cooper. He is survived by three sisters, Catherine Swann of Chesapeake, Ohio, Mary Sowards of Barboursville and Jane Anne Cooper of Proctorville, Ohio; two brothers, Bill Cooper of Barboursville and Paul Lawrence Cooper of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Father Tigo George officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

