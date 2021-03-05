CHRISTOPHER LEE DAMRON, 39, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Christopher was born August 31, 1981, in Cabell County. He is survived by his devoted wife, Christina Dawn Anderson Damron; one daughter, Tanna Vay Damron; one sister who was like a mother, Charity Damron; four half-sisters, Brooke Damron, Sarah England, Amy Damron and Amanda Damon; one half-brother, Alex Damron; and one grandchild, Damien Kimball. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jacob Marshall officiating. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. If you or anyone you know is battling a mental illness leading to suicidal thoughts, please reach out to someone or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

