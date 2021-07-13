CINDY DONNELA STEVENS, 50, of Ravenna, Ky., formerly of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was born December 11, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Donna Mae Gue Stevens and the late Clyde Stevens Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Stevens and Bethany Stevens; one son, Cody Stevens; one brother, Steve Stevens; and two grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Johnnie Gue officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you