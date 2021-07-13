CINDY DONNELA STEVENS, 50, of Ravenna, Ky., formerly of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was born December 11, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Donna Mae Gue Stevens and the late Clyde Stevens Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Stevens and Bethany Stevens; one son, Cody Stevens; one brother, Steve Stevens; and two grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Johnnie Gue officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- As attorneys seek remedy, stories of those hurt most by opioid epidemic kept out of courtroom
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
- Haunted barge owner files lawsuit against state fire marshal
- Square Slice Pizzeria opens at Old North Arcade
- Editorial: Justice must let Marshall presidential search proceed without interference
- JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER
- Jesse Keith Whitley returns to place of his father’s birth to perform with mom, Lorrie Morgan
- Cabell County Magistrate Woelfel resigns; appointed circuit clerk
- Ironton man facing 67 counts of animal cruelty
- Frustrations fuel Herd's fire as team prepares for 2021 season
Collections
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Christmas in July at Ritter Park
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer photos from 1998-2009
- Photos: Barboursville Senior Center reopens
- Photos: GHPRD Space Camp
- Photos: Hurricane volleyball team practice
- Photos: Healthy Herd Youth Camp, Recess at the Rec
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 2012-2013
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 2014
- Photos: Warm weather brings people to Dreamland Pool