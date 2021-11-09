CLARA BELLE LAYNE, 87, of Ona, left this life to be in the arms of Jesus on November 7, 2021. She was born December 20, 1933, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Leonard and Edith Carpenter Bush. She was a lifelong member of Lawrence Chapel Church and dearly loved her church family. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Eugene Bush and James Bush. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Layne; one daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mike Smith; one sister, Carolyn “Sue” Holley; two grandchildren and their spouses, Natosha and Bobby Brandon, and Brandi and Jamie Field; five great-grandchildren, Addison, Griffin, and Keegan Brandon, Aoife and Cillian Field; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Lawrence Chapel Church, Glenwood, W.Va., by Pastor Dorin Garrett and Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in Templeton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you