CLARA JEAN LANDIS, 86, of Milton, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born April 4, 1934, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Chester and Marie Hutchinson Knight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James F. Landis, son, Roy Landis, and two granddaughters, Stacey and Cari Smith. She is survived by three children, Diana Shull, James P. Landis and Cathy Smith; three siblings, Bill Knight, Faye Chambers and Edward Knight; six grandchildren, Jamie Hatfield, Anthony Hatfield, Kim Black, Cindy Landis, Jeff Landis and Josh Landis; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

