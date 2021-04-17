CLARA YVONNE ROSS RIGNEY, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., wife of Kenneth Rigney, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born October 14, 1946, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Nathan and Maude Ross. She graduated from Barboursville High School in 1964. She retried from Harts Big Bear in Huntington. She was a lifelong member of Apostolic Life Cathedral. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Black, Loretta Hicks and Ermalee Burl; two brothers, Larry Joe Ross and Melvin Nathan Ross. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters, Patricia (KO) Bowls, Sandra Kay Hamlin and Maude Sue (Larry) Bell; three brothers, Gary (Janice) Ross, Mike (LeAnn) Ross and Roger (June) Ross; and several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Hobo. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Abbey of Devotion at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Rev. E.S. Harper officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
