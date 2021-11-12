CLARENCE EDWIN BROWN, 87, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, with his family by his side. He was born September 28, 1934, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Charles and Grace Johnson Brown. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Allen, Helen, Louie, James, Charles Jr., Lawrence and Violet. He served in the United States Marine Corps and retired in 1995 from the Veterans Administration. He was an avid Marshall fan and enjoyed traveling to watch the Herd, but his greatest love was spending time with his grandsons. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Jean Perdue Brown; one daughter, Susan Long and her husband Chris; one son, Michael Brown; one sister, Jean Meadows; two grandsons, Carlin Long and Evan Long; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Medical Center for their care and compassion in treating Ed throughout the years. Services will be private and will be conducted by Pastor Dicky Jobe. Burial will be in the Milton Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715, or online at www.mubiggreen.com. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you