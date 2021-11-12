CLARENCE EDWIN BROWN, 87, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, with his family by his side. He was born September 28, 1934, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Charles and Grace Johnson Brown. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Allen, Helen, Louie, James, Charles Jr., Lawrence and Violet. He served in the United States Marine Corps and retired in 1995 from the Veterans Administration. He was an avid Marshall fan and enjoyed traveling to watch the Herd, but his greatest love was spending time with his grandsons. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Jean Perdue Brown; one daughter, Susan Long and her husband Chris; one son, Michael Brown; one sister, Jean Meadows; two grandsons, Carlin Long and Evan Long; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Medical Center for their care and compassion in treating Ed throughout the years. Services will be private and will be conducted by Pastor Dicky Jobe. Burial will be in the Milton Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715, or online at www.mubiggreen.com. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
