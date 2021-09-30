CLARENCE FREDRICK “FRED” MONDAY, 77, of Milton, passed away September 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 2, 1944, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of Martha Stewart Curry and Calvin “Squirrel Head” Curry and Clarence Edward “Humpy” Monday. He retired from Flint Group after working 50 years and eight months. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frankie and Greg Curry. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Kay Morrison Monday; one daughter, Melissa Dawn Monday; two grandchildren, Kyra Browning and Ryan Browning; three great-grandchildren, Gannon, Benson and Emersyn Lucas; one brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jody Curry; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Tom Wilson. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you