CLARENCE GEORGE GODBY, son of the late James A. and Grace D. (Benford) Godby, was born on November 12, 1934, in Barboursville. He died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Carolyn A. Godby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Odessa Sackett; one brother, Jim D. Godby; and two grandsons, Curtis Andrew Knotts and Christopher Godby. George was a member of Union Baptist Church for over 63 years where he served as deacon, choir director and Sunday School teacher. He was also active in the men’s activities and served as a delegate to the WV Baptist Convention at the associational and state level. As members of the Paw Taw Square Dance Club, he and Carolyn attended several state and national square dance conventions and enjoyed telling many stories about pulling their camper across the US to participate in these conventions. George was also a member of the Cabell-Wayne Beekeepers Association and enjoyed keeping bees for many years. He joined the West Hamlin Hilltoppers 4-H Club while young and was instrumental in bringing his children and grandchildren into 4-H. He worked for CSX Railroad, retiring with 42 years of service. He was a brakeman, Conductor and Yardmaster on the Huntington Division, and was a member of the United Transportation Union and Yardmasters of America. In addition to his wife, George is survived by five children: two sons, Steven (Jackie) Godby and Todd (Angie) Godby; and three daughters, Jeannie (Robert) Knotts, Kaylene Godby, LeAnn (Craig) Presar. George is survived by two grandsons, Nathan Godby and Charlie Presar; six granddaughters, Brandi (Josh) Skinner, Alaina (Michael) Roane, Tessa (Jared) Quesenberry, Marla (Chad) Snoddy, Samantha (Lucas) Willis and Meg Presar. George leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Samuel, Natalie, Sydney Jo, Evelyn, Carolyn, Isabella and Paisley. Additional survivors include one sister, Margaret “Peggy” (Jim) Rigsby, and one brother, John Godby; two sisters-in-law, Helena Lusher and Jenny Godby; one aunt, Ramona Godby Adkins; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Gordan W. Knight and Rev. Todd Godby. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1295 James River Turnpike Road, Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman jailed after pinning pedestrian with vehicle
- Lawsuit filed after alleged abuse of Kellogg Elementary student recorded
- HD Media purchases new building in Huntington
- MISHA CARNEY
- Chesapeake slip damages, threatens homes in area
- Lawsuit filed against leaders of local Facebook groups alleging defamation, missing fundraiser money
- Investigation underway after man dies at Barboursville jail
- PAUL EDWIN DEMPSEY JR.
- Health Care Authority approves HIMG acquisition
- BILLY GENE COOPER
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice, July 31
- Photos: Bhakti Vinyasa: Yoga in The Park
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: South Point High School football practice
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: Magical World of GHPRD's Magic Show Finale
- Photos: Marshall University football team conducts indoors practice session
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion