CLARENCE GEORGE GODBY, son of the late James A. and Grace D. (Benford) Godby, was born on November 12, 1934, in Barboursville. He died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Carolyn A. Godby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Odessa Sackett; one brother, Jim D. Godby; and two grandsons, Curtis Andrew Knotts and Christopher Godby. George was a member of Union Baptist Church for over 63 years where he served as deacon, choir director and Sunday School teacher. He was also active in the men’s activities and served as a delegate to the WV Baptist Convention at the associational and state level. As members of the Paw Taw Square Dance Club, he and Carolyn attended several state and national square dance conventions and enjoyed telling many stories about pulling their camper across the US to participate in these conventions. George was also a member of the Cabell-Wayne Beekeepers Association and enjoyed keeping bees for many years. He joined the West Hamlin Hilltoppers 4-H Club while young and was instrumental in bringing his children and grandchildren into 4-H. He worked for CSX Railroad, retiring with 42 years of service. He was a brakeman, Conductor and Yardmaster on the Huntington Division, and was a member of the United Transportation Union and Yardmasters of America. In addition to his wife, George is survived by five children: two sons, Steven (Jackie) Godby and Todd (Angie) Godby; and three daughters, Jeannie (Robert) Knotts, Kaylene Godby, LeAnn (Craig) Presar. George is survived by two grandsons, Nathan Godby and Charlie Presar; six granddaughters, Brandi (Josh) Skinner, Alaina (Michael) Roane, Tessa (Jared) Quesenberry, Marla (Chad) Snoddy, Samantha (Lucas) Willis and Meg Presar. George leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Samuel, Natalie, Sydney Jo, Evelyn, Carolyn, Isabella and Paisley. Additional survivors include one sister, Margaret “Peggy” (Jim) Rigsby, and one brother, John Godby; two sisters-in-law, Helena Lusher and Jenny Godby; one aunt, Ramona Godby Adkins; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Gordan W. Knight and Rev. Todd Godby. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1295 James River Turnpike Road, Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

