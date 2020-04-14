CLARENCE GRADY SANSOM, 70, of Beech Fork, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sansom Cemetery, Beech Fork, by Minister Emual Adkins. He was born June 30, 1949, son of the late Lucian and Jewell Adkins Sansom. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Abe and Lucian “Buck” Sansom Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-two years, Saundra Mays Sansom; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Ryan Costin of Monterey, Tenn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue Perry of Lavalette, Connie and Troy Mays and Mae and Kevin Black, all of Beech Fork; four grandchildren, Austin and Layla Martin and Elijah and Aleyah Costin. In view of the Governor’s limit of gatherings to five people, limited visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
