CLARENCE McKINLEY SOVINE, 57, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born May 5, 1964, in Cabell County, a son of the late Roy and Clara Sowards Sovine. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, John, George and Jimmy Sovine. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Drema Sovine; two sisters, Ginger Sowards and Mildred Smith; special friends, Henry, Israel, Bob and Dale; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Culloden Community Cemetery with Pastor James Jobe officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
