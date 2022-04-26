CLARENCE ROBERT WOODS, 74, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was born January 9, 1948, in Barboursville, a son of the late Howard and Mary Elizabeth Nelson Woods. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis K. Carnell Woods, and one brother, William Woods. He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Freddie Joe Bates of Barboursville; three brothers, Harold L. Woods, James Woods and David Woods, all of Barboursville; and one nephew, Mark Bates of Huntington. All services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
