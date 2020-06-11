Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CLARVIL LENO MORRISON, 74, of Milton, W.Va., passed away from this world on Thursday, June 4, 2020, to be reunited with loved ones in Paradise. He was born March 29, 1946, in Cabell County, a son of the late Rev. Leno Morrison and Carlisle Clatterbuck Morrison. Clarvil was a graduate of East Bank High School and Marshall University. He was an educator in Lincoln County at Duvall High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a younger brother, Leonard Morrison. He is survived by one sister, Charlotte Patterson; nephews, Rodney Patterson (Ladonna), Lee Morrison (Jill Manja) and her son, Jason; and a great-niece, Christina Salyers (Shawn). Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton, with Bro. Joe Stowers officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with the procession leaving the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.