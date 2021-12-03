CLAUDE LAFERTY, 94, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 30, 1927, in Tipple, W.Va., a son of the late Etsie and Neva Phillips Laferty. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Laferty, and his second wife, Gay Laferty. He is also preceded in death by all his siblings. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He is survived by two granddaughters, Heather Hill (Michael) and Miriah Young (Robert); three great-grandchildren, Faith Young, Emily Hill and Charlotte Hill; and two special family members, Bob and Kathi Spencer. He will be sadly missed by his kitty cats and two grand-dogs. The family requests social distancing and masks to be worn. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

