CLEMENCE RAY WANTOWSKI, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late Clemence Wantowski and Genevieve VanHorn Wantowski. He was a retired welder and was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bowen Wantowski; one daughter, Debbie (Gene) Harshbarger; two sons, Paul Wantowski and David Wantowski; three grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer and Jacob; four sisters and one brother. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

