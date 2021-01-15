CLETIS RICHARDS, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor Matt Schultz. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born June 25, 1936, in Chapmanville, W.Va., a son of the late Warren and Lena Richards. He was preceded in death by one son, Dwayne Richards. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Farley Richards; daughter, Debbie Fisher of Proctorville, Ohio; son, Steven Ray Richards of Barboursville; sisters, Magdalene Browning and Nellie Conlie, both of Chapmanville; brother, Leroy Richards of Chapmanville; grandchildren, Brittany Smith and Timothy West Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Adriene, Londyn and A.J. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.