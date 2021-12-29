CLIFFORD FREEMAN SHEPHARD, 90, of Barboursville, passed away December 26, 2021, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. He was born December 11, 1931, in Barboursville, a son of the late Charles Randolph and Mary Alice Stewart Shephard. He was a member of Cyrus Creek Baptist Church, a retired employee of Steel of West Virginia with 38 years of service, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he was a First Class Petty Officer and served in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Ann Shephard. Freeman is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Stephens Shephard; daughter, Diana Donahoe (Mike) of Willow Wood, Ohio; son, Cliff Shephard (Kacie Dawson) of Huntersville, N.C.; brother, Roger Shepherd of Barboursville; grandchildren, Kristi, Renae, Michael (Kaytlyn), Tyler, and Alex; great-grandchild, Graclynn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, December 31, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. at Shephard Cemetery by Pastor Bob Ray. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

