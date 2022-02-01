CLIFFORD MICHAEL HOLLEY, 68, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born October 21, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late George M. Holley and Eula Maxine Leist Holley. He was a member of Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church and was an employee of Lowes in South Point, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rickey Holley. He is survived by one son, Michael Jason and Bethany Holley; four sisters, Teresa and Doug Lucas, Mary Holley, Crystal DePriest and Connie and Ronnie Nicely; two grandchildren, Marshall Dawson (Cassidy) and Kyra and Nick Nelson; three great-grandchildren, Remington, Blakelee and Dansel; and nieces and nephews, Jonathan and Lucrisha Lucas, Mendy and Vance Jessie, Brian Lucas, Curtis and Katie Collins, Catrina and Chad Miller, Tessa Sanders (Mike), Jeremy and Aubrey Wilson, Elisha Harless and Christina Holley; special great-nephews, Bryson and Chase; and a special shout out to coworkers and dear friends at Lowes as well as Trisha, Dan and Scott. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor and best friend, David Blake, officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church, 8110 Old WV 2, Lesage, WV 25537. The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cardiovascular ICU at St. Mary's Medical Center who gave wonderful care to Mike and updates to the family regularly. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you