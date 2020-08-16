Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CLOVIS ALDEN RAY, 80, of Ona, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home. He was born June 19, 1940, to the late Hallie and Hattie Ray. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Ray, and sisters, Donna Courts and Delores (Tim) Lambert. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Lewis; daughter, Kelly Thompson of Graham, N.C. (Chuck Thompson); one grandson, Derek Chapman; and sisters, Valeria Regina Flora (Ron) and Stella Bartram (Philip). Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.