CLYDE CURTIS ADKINS, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born December 16, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Ervin and Maudie Warf Adkins. He is also preceded in death by his four sisters, five brothers, special nephew, Darrell Adkins, and his first wife, Lena Maxine Barber. He was retired from the Dana Corporations and also spent many years as a doughnut maker. He is survived by his wife, Erma Tooley Adkins; two sons, Bryan Adkins (Lane) and Donald Adkins (Stephanie); seven grandchildren, Bobby, Christopher, Sarah, Nicholas, Jocelyn, Nathan and Garrett; two great-grandchildren, Berkeley and Campbell; special sister-in-law, Donna Adkins; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Emual Adkins and Pastor Danny Wooten officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

