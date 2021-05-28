CONNIE JEAN McCOMAS, 59, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with her Jesus on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born February 7, 1962, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Woodrow and Rosa Pack Parsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie L. Parsons, and three sisters, Donna Toler, Brenda Kay Goodman and Lee Collins. She is survived by her husband, William McComas; one daughter, Natalie McComas of West Hamlin; three sisters, Frances Collins of Logan, W.Va., Betty Lucas and Dreama Wilson, both of Branchland, W.Va.; two brothers, Dennis Parsons of Branchland, W.Va., and Ray Parsons of Troy, Michigan; and four grandchildren, Jacob Tyler, Alexa Ann, Alli Jean and Patty Cake. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Dial Prichard Cemetery at Four Mile Kentuck Fork, Branchland, W.Va., with the Rev. Jeremy Wilson officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

