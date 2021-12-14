CONNIE JO McCALLISTER, 66, of Salt Rock, passed away December 5, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born December 10, 1954, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Rush F. and Helen Hutchinson McCallister. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles McCallister, and nephew, Bryce McCallister. She is survived by two sisters and brother-in-law, Danita and Dana Edwards of Huntington and Jan McCallister of Barboursville. She loved her nieces and nephews, crafts, animals and her family. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
