CONNIE JO McCALLISTER, 66, of Salt Rock, passed away December 5, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born December 10, 1954, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Rush F. and Helen Hutchinson McCallister. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles McCallister, and nephew, Bryce McCallister. She is survived by two sisters and brother-in-law, Danita and Dana Edwards of Huntington and Jan McCallister of Barboursville. She loved her nieces and nephews, crafts, animals and her family. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you