CONNIE JOAN McCOY, 67, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born February 24, 1955, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Stuart and Goldie Pesimer Cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan McCoy, and her brothers, Steven and Kenny Cook. Connie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Charity Kelley of Ona, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Tiny Adkins of West Hamlin, W.Va.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stuart Michael and Kymberly Cook of Florida, Keith and Bobbi Cook of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Felicia Cook of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kati, Tori and Kayla Kelley; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friends, Bob and Lois Bellomy. According to her wishes, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

