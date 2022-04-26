CONNIE SUE LUCAS BOWEN, 74, wife of Ronald L. Bowen Sr., of Huntington, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, following a brief illness. Sue was born June 3, 1947, to the late Virgil and Rena Lucas. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her stepmother, Lois Lucas; as well as brother, Ernest Lucas; and sister, Alberta Keller. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Sr.; as well as her son, Ronald Jr., his wife, Tonji; and two beloved grandsons, Bradey and Nicholas. She is additionally survived by her brother, Lebert Lucas (Judy) of Barboursville; and two sisters, Carol Cook of Barboursville, and Alfa Steele of Crestview, Fla. She is also survived by several nieces and a nephew, Cheryl Ruly (Scott) of Barboursville, who was like a daughter to her, Jeff Triplett (Sandy) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Teresa Tofell of Libby, Mon., and Lisa Call (Mark) of Barboursville. Sue retired from Coyne Textile Services after thirty years of dedicated service. Anyone who knew Sue recognized her sweet spirit. She never met a stranger and always worried about and checked on others. Her greatest joy was making others happy. She was dedicated to her family, friends, and Cookie, the special dog that she and Ronnie lost just last summer after 13 years of devoted companionship. Sue truly had the "Heart of a Servant,” and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The service will be at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville with Pastor Pat Collier officiating on Wednesday at 2 p.m., with a viewing from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Special thanks go to the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for the dignified and respectful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- Pullman management company seeks rent reduction for cinema
- Owner of plant and produce shop reflects, predicts 2022 to be best year yet
- BRAD ARTHUR
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Green and White Game
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Cabell-Huntington Health Department recognizes COVID-19 pandemic volunteers
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: 2022 Marshall Bowl-a-Thon
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
- Photos: Malibu Jack's Ashland grand opening celebration
- Photos: Huntington Heart Walk