CONSTANCE "CONNIE" LORENE DAWSON, 93, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born June 12, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hobert and Delena May. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joe Dawson Jr. and Mark Jeffrey Dawson, and one brother, Hobie May. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Joe Dawson; two grandchildren, Allie Dawson Byer and Hud Dawson; two great-grandchildren and a special caregiver, Candy Farris. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Pastor Greg Creasy officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

